Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Rashid’s party denied permission by Delhi Police to stage protest at Jantar Mantar

Rashid’s party denied permission by Delhi Police to stage protest at Jantar Mantar

Awami Itihaad Party has been seeking restoration of statehood to J&K

Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla. FILE
Awami Itihaad Party, headed by jailed MP Engineer Rashid, on Monday said the authorities have denied permission to hold a peaceful sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, to press the long-pending demand for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and other constitutional rights.

In a statement, AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said the party had formally sought permission to organise a peaceful and democratic protest on February 16, 2026, from 11 am to 1 pm at Jantar Mantar.

However, the Delhi Police, New Delhi District, through an official communication rejected the request.

Inam said the rejection letter cites preparations for the AI Impact Summit–2026, strengthening of security arrangements, traffic management and guidelines, in compliance with Supreme Court directions, as reasons for denying permission.

He termed the denial “deeply unfortunate” and said it reflected shrinking democratic space for peaceful and constitutional dissent. “Our proposed protest was entirely peaceful, within the prescribed time and in line with all legal and constitutional norms. AIP has a record of adhering to every condition laid down by the authorities during previous protests,” he said.

Inam reiterated that the demand for statehood and constitutional safeguards for Jammu and Kashmir is a legitimate political and democratic demand. “Denying permission to raise such issues peacefully at a designated protest site like Jantar Mantar sends a wrong message and undermines the spirit of democracy,” he added.

The AIP spokesperson said the party will continue to pursue its demands through all democratic, constitutional and peaceful means and urged the authorities to respect the right of political expression and assembly guaranteed under the Constitution.

