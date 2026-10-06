Razing mosques for works shouldn’t be seen through communal prism: BJP

The national president of BJP Minority Morcha, Kunwar Basit Ali, on Monday said that demolition of mosques as part of development plans should not be seen through a communal prism as such actions have also been taken against temples and other religious sites.

“Speaking of the INDIA bloc, it should hold a press conference in Saudi Arabia. It should show the courage to acknowledge that when a government undertakes development work, be it a mosque, a temple or any place of worship, if required, those are relocated and rebuilt for infrastructure and progress, even in Muslim nations,” Ali told reporters here.

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In BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, temples have been removed to pave the way for development works wherever needed, he said.

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“Our Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) even allowed portions of his own residence (at the Gorakhnath temple complex) to be altered for development work. When an infrastructure plan requires work, the administration carries it out. It does not stem from religious malice or opposition to any faith or religious site,” Ali said.

The Minority Morcha chief also accused the Congress of misleading and instigating Muslims to take to the streets on every other issue.

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“The Congress office operates like an agency that misleads and instigates Muslims and attempts to drive them to the streets. Be it the CAA, NRC, debates around the Constitution or allegations of vote theft, the Congress repeatedly uses these issues to incite people, cause unrest and spread lawlessness for their own political gains,” he claimed.

On the BJP’s organisational activities in the Union Territory, Ali said he is confident that the party under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Asked if statehood would be restored to Jammu and Kashmir before the next Assembly elections due in 2029, he said, “Whatever issues and sentiments matter to the common Kashmiri, Modi knows them very well.” “Whatever is best for Kashmir, the Centre under Modi will make that decision,” he added.

He also claimed that the previous governments misled and swayed Muslims on many issues, using them as a vote bank.

Asked about the delay in restoring statehood, which was an issue for all the political parties in the run-up to the 2024 Assembly poll, Ali said, “When a BJP government is formed here, be it a demand from the Legislative Assembly or the aspirations of the common man – issues will be addressed with utmost seriousness under Modi and Amit Shah’s leadership.

“The BJP will consider any legitimate demand, reasonable issue or welfare measure.” Ali also accused the National Conference, Congress and the other Opposition parties of confusing and misguiding Muslims for decades.

“Today, Muslims and the people of Kashmir seem to be breaking free from that trap. Congress laboured for years to turn the youth into stone-pelters and terrorists.

“Now, under Modi’s leadership, the same Kashmir is recognised across the country for tourism, love, the fragrance of saffron and a sense of belongingness and love. The whole country is now witnessing the talent and skill that Kashmir possesses,” Ali said.