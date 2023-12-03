Real Kashmir, Aizawl share spoils in goalless draw in I-League

IANS

Srinagar, December 2

Real Kashmir FC were held goalless by Aizawl FC in the I-League 2023-24 at the TRC Turf Ground here on Saturday.

Fans enjoy the match in the freezing cold. PTI

It was only the second goalless fixture of the season so far, and the first draw for Real Kashmir. The Snow Leopards have netted eight goals in their last two matches but were unable to find a way past Aizawl, which picked up its first clean sheet of the season. Although they had to settle for a point, the match highlighted Real Kashmir’s solid defence as they kept their fifth clean sheet in seven matches. With only four goals conceded so far, Ishfaq Ahmed’s side boasts the joint-best defensive record in the league alongside Mohammedan Sporting.

Aizawl were led by their in-form young forward Lalrinzuala, who has netted six goals this season, including three in the last two matches, but was unable to repeat that on the cool afternoon in Srinagar. In the second half, Real Kashmir brought in attacking reinforcements in the form of Ateeb Dar and Mohamad Maksoud but to no avail.

Real Kashmir remained in third spot with 13 points from seven matches. Aizawl moved up a place to sixth, with 11 points from seven games. Snow Leopards will next host Sreenidi Deccan FC on December 7, while Reds travel to Kalyani to face TRAU FC on the same day.

