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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Reasi administration shuts two diagnostic centres for violations

Reasi administration shuts two diagnostic centres for violations

The proprietors have been directed to suspend all operations until their registrations are renewed

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:56 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Health officials shut a diagnostic centre found violating regulations.
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Acting on the directions of Reasi Deputy Commissioner Kumar Abhishek, the District Registering Authority (Health Department) conducted an enforcement drive against private clinical establishments to ensure compliance with the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010.

A joint inspection team comprising the Chief Medical Officer, Reasi, Medical Superintendent, district monitoring officers and police personnel inspected several private diagnostic centres across the district.

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During the drive, Barotra Diagnostics Laboratory and Durga Diagnostics Laboratory, both based in Reasi, were found operating with expired registrations. Inspectors also detected an unauthorised display board advertising consultation and OPD services at Barotra Diagnostics Laboratory.

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Taking serious note of the violations and non-compliance with earlier notices, the authorities ordered the immediate closure of both laboratories and imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 each.

The proprietors have been directed to suspend all operations until their registrations are renewed and brought in line with regulatory requirements.

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The district administration reiterated its commitment to strict enforcement of healthcare regulations, warning that action would continue against unregistered clinical establishments to safeguard public health and patient safety.

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