Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Reasi lithium block auction annulled due to non-receipt of bids: G Kishan Reddy

Reasi lithium block auction annulled due to non-receipt of bids: G Kishan Reddy

Katghora lithium and REE block, Chhattisgarh, has been successfully auctioned
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:48 PM Mar 10, 2025 IST
File photo
Minister of Mines G Kishan Reddy on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that the auction of lithium block in Reasi had to be annulled due to non-receipt of bids.

Answering a related question, Reddy said lithium deposits had been found in Reasi district of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and these blocks have been explored up to G3 level.

"Two blocks, namely Salal-Haimna lithium, titanium and bauxite (Aluminous laterite) block in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir and Katghora lithium and REE block in Korba district of Chhattisgarh were placed for auction. Katghora lithium and REE block was auctioned successfully, while the auction of Salal-Haimna lithium, titanium and bauxite block has been annulled due to non-receipt of bids," the minister said.

He said The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, has been amended by the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023, with effect from August 17, 2023, to insert Section 11D in the Act. It empowers the Central Government to exclusively auction mining leases and composite licences in respect of ‘critical and strategic minerals’ specified in Part D of the First Schedule of the Act, which includes lithium also.

Katghora lithium and REE block, Chhattisgarh, has been successfully auctioned. Additionally, the Geological Survey of India has increased focus on exploration of critical minerals, including lithium, Reddy added.

