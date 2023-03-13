Reasi lithium block to be auctioned by J&K Administration: Centre

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

Union Minister of Mines Pralhad Joshi on Monday informed Rajya Sabha that the recently discovered lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir would be auctioned by the UT Administration which would also finalize the timeline for its exploitation as per environment clearance rules.

The minister also said that as a follow up of lithium exploration in Salal-Haimna areas of Reasi district, Geological Survey of India has taken up another reconnaissance G4 stage exploration programme on lithium and associated mineral in Panasa –Dugga–Baldhanun–Chakar- Sangarmarg (Saro-da-Bas) area of Reasi district during current field season 2022-23 and the work is in progress.

Answering TMC's Jawahar Sircar who enquired about the manner in which the government was going about to exploit the estimated 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves found at Salal-Haimana in Kashmir's Reasi district, Joshi said, "The Salal-Haimana mineral block in Kashmir's Reasi district will be auctioned as Composite License (CL) by the Government of Union Territory of J&K. The exploitation of lithium will depend upon successful auction of the mineral block."

Joshi said the timeline or plan of action for auctioning of the block will be readied by the Government of Union Territory of J&K.

"Mining will be carried out as per the Environmental Clearance (EC) granted by the Ministry of Environment and Forests," he said.

GSI had carried out a G3 stage mineral exploration project during field season 2020-21 and 2021-22 in Salal-Haimna areas of Reasi district, Jammu & Kashmir and estimated an inferred resource (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes of lithium ore and the report has been handed over to the Government of Union Territory of J&K.

