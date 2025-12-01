Reasi’s roaring rafts fall silent after terror, travel setbacks

Mukesh Kumar, a river rafting operator, sits idle at the Baradari stretch in Reasi, watching the occasional private vehicle pass his office. The vibrant rafts that once carved through the untamed waters of the Chenab now lie abandoned, their colours fading in the silence.

Reasi’s river rafting operators have faced multiple setbacks this year — from the disruption in the Chenab’s flow during Operation Sindoor to the suspension of several trains to Jammu and Katra after floods damaged railway tracks. These disruptions sharply reduced the number of visitors to the region.

The Baradari stretch, where Mukesh waits for visitors, was once bustling with buses ferrying pilgrims travelling between Vaishno Devi in Katra and the Shiv Khori shrine, both located in the hills of Reasi district.

The downturn began after nine Hindu pilgrims were killed when terrorists opened fire on a bus returning from Shiv Khori to Vaishno Devi in June 2024. Rafting operators say business declined further as security measures were tightened along the pilgrimage route.

“The buses were not allowed to halt mid-way after the incident to keep pilgrims safe. Fixed return timings from Shiv Khori to Katra also hit our business hard,” says Mukesh, who owns The Eco Adventure.

Even as activity slowly recovered earlier this year, operators were pushed back by fresh crises. “The targeted terror attack in Pahalgam in April scared tourists and pilgrims away from visiting Reasi. Then the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the disruption of Chenab’s flow — where rafting is done — struck another blow,” Mukesh adds.

The site has around 22–24 rafting operators employing nearly 250–300 people. Most charge Rs 500 per person for a 1.5 km run and Rs 1,200 for an 8 km stretch. The rafting site lies about 27 km from Katra on the route to the Shiv Khori shrine.

Vikas Sharma, owner of Extreme Adventures, says hopes of revival were dashed after the Indo-Pak conflict, followed by incessant rains, floods, and rail-track damage in August–September. “Many trains are still suspended, so the number of pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi remains low. Those travelling in private vehicles usually return directly from the shrine and are less likely to go to Shiv Khori,” he says.

During a recent visit to Reasi, The Tribune observed only a few private vehicles heading toward the Shiv Khori shrine. While buses carrying pilgrims from across the country were visible, they seldom stopped for rafting.

To highlight their concerns, operators have formed the Rafting Operators Cooperative Limited Reasi, though it is still in its early stages.

With dwindling business, some operators are now moving operations to other parts of the UT, including Doda district. “The situation in Reasi is turning grim, so we have also started operating in Doda, where the response is promising,” Vikas says.