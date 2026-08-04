Recurring landslides continue to cripple Jammu-Srinagar highway

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), considered an all-weather road linking the Valley with the rest of the country, is frequently disrupted during the monsoon as heavy rainfall triggers landslides and shooting stones, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.

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The vital road link to the Valley often shuts down after spells of rain trigger landslides and rockfalls, which have also claimed lives in recent years.

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Even though the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other agencies have deployed men and machinery to clear debris caused by landslides and rockfalls, repeated closures during the rainy season continue to inflict heavy economic losses on the region.

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A study by the Geology Department of the University of Jammu identified 84 landslide-prone locations on the Udhampur-Ramban stretch of NH-44.

The research paper, published in December last year, noted that the highway section has witnessed numerous landslides in recent years and remains highly susceptible to slope movements.

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The study identified 15 major factors contributing to landslides, including slope, aspect, curvature, hillshade, elevation, land use and land cover (LULC), distance from streams, roads, faults and lineaments, geology, topographic wetness index, stream power index, terrain ruggedness index and rainfall.

On July 22, two people were killed and several others injured after a commercial vehicle was struck by shooting stones near Ramsoo in Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Traffic on the highway remained disrupted through much of mid-July because of repeated landslides and shooting stones at several locations. Road-widening work in Ramban is still underway, making the district particularly vulnerable to such incidents. Traffic movement remained affected for three consecutive days until July 23 due to continuous rainfall.

The repeated disruptions have also drawn political attention, particularly as fruit growers struggle to transport their produce to markets across the country.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti recently said that every year the hard work of countless Kashmiri apple growers goes to waste because the Qazigund highway remains blocked for prolonged periods. “They watch tonnes of apples rot and perish. This breaks their backs because of hefty loans that they cannot repay. This economic apartheid is simply unacceptable,” she said.

Although the Indian Railways has begun transporting fruit directly from Kashmir to markets across the country, the volume of apples and other produce grown in the Valley far exceeds the carrying capacity of the available trains.

A study published in the ‘World Journal of Advanced Research and Review’ suggested that hydroseeding on mountain slopes could help grow grass and vegetation to stabilise topsoil and reduce erosion. It also recommended the use of geotextiles to reinforce vulnerable slopes, thereby minimising the risk of landslides.