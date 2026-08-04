DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Recurring landslides continue to cripple Jammu-Srinagar highway

Recurring landslides continue to cripple Jammu-Srinagar highway

University of Jammu study has identified 84 landslide-prone locations on the Udhampur-Ramban stretch

article_Author
Arjun Sharma
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:25 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Road clearance work on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) after a massive landslide at the Gangroo area in Ramban. ANI
Advertisement

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), considered an all-weather road linking the Valley with the rest of the country, is frequently disrupted during the monsoon as heavy rainfall triggers landslides and shooting stones, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.

Advertisement

The vital road link to the Valley often shuts down after spells of rain trigger landslides and rockfalls, which have also claimed lives in recent years.

Advertisement

Even though the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other agencies have deployed men and machinery to clear debris caused by landslides and rockfalls, repeated closures during the rainy season continue to inflict heavy economic losses on the region.

Advertisement

A study by the Geology Department of the University of Jammu identified 84 landslide-prone locations on the Udhampur-Ramban stretch of NH-44.

The research paper, published in December last year, noted that the highway section has witnessed numerous landslides in recent years and remains highly susceptible to slope movements.

Advertisement

The study identified 15 major factors contributing to landslides, including slope, aspect, curvature, hillshade, elevation, land use and land cover (LULC), distance from streams, roads, faults and lineaments, geology, topographic wetness index, stream power index, terrain ruggedness index and rainfall.

On July 22, two people were killed and several others injured after a commercial vehicle was struck by shooting stones near Ramsoo in Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Traffic on the highway remained disrupted through much of mid-July because of repeated landslides and shooting stones at several locations. Road-widening work in Ramban is still underway, making the district particularly vulnerable to such incidents. Traffic movement remained affected for three consecutive days until July 23 due to continuous rainfall.

The repeated disruptions have also drawn political attention, particularly as fruit growers struggle to transport their produce to markets across the country.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti recently said that every year the hard work of countless Kashmiri apple growers goes to waste because the Qazigund highway remains blocked for prolonged periods. “They watch tonnes of apples rot and perish. This breaks their backs because of hefty loans that they cannot repay. This economic apartheid is simply unacceptable,” she said.

Although the Indian Railways has begun transporting fruit directly from Kashmir to markets across the country, the volume of apples and other produce grown in the Valley far exceeds the carrying capacity of the available trains.

A study published in the ‘World Journal of Advanced Research and Review’ suggested that hydroseeding on mountain slopes could help grow grass and vegetation to stabilise topsoil and reduce erosion. It also recommended the use of geotextiles to reinforce vulnerable slopes, thereby minimising the risk of landslides.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts