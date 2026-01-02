Red Fort blast: NIA conducts searches in south Kashmir's Shopian, Pulwama districts
The NIA, assisted by police and the CRPF, brought the accused Yasir Ahmad Dar to the search sites after he told investigators about some hideouts in those areas
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out searches in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama districts as part of its probe into the November 10 blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, officials said.
They said the NIA sleuths, assisted by police and CRPF, brought along one of the accused — Yasir Ahmad Dar — to the searches. Ahmad was arrested in connection with the “white collar” terror module.
The officials said the searches were going on in the Padpawan area of Shopian and the Pampore locality of Pulwama, both in south Kashmir.
The searches were carried out at the instance of Dar, the ninth accused in the case, who had told the investigators about some hideouts in these areas, the officials said, adding that further details were awaited.
