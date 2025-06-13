Reforms, performance, delivery: Minister highlights Modi Govt’s 11-year trajectory

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the achievements of the Union government during past 11 years stand on four pillars including pro-people schemes, reform-driven decisions, technology-based delivery and inclusive implementation.

He was addressing a press conference in Jammu as part of the nationwide outreach programme marking the 11th anniversary of the BJP-led Central Government.

Jitendra Singh noted that since 2014, the Centre has maintained a consistent trajectory of reform, performance and delivery. Highlighting the early decisions taken in the first few weeks of the government formation, he referred to the abolition of the colonial-era practice of attestation of documents by gazetted officers. “This single decision reflected trust in our youth and marked a shift in the government’s approach—from suspicion to facilitation,” he said.

The Minister also cited the elimination of interviews for non-gazetted government posts as another landmark reform that removed subjective bias and curbed corruption in recruitment. These reforms, Jitendra Singh pointed out, may appear administrative, but have deep socio-economic impact by levelling the playing field for millions of aspirants across the country.

Touching upon women-centric reforms, the Minister said the government introduced rule changes to allow women officers to avail maternity and other benefits without bureaucratic hurdles. He also highlighted increased participation of women in areas like defence, where they are now eligible for entry into Sainik Schools and active combat roles.

On the health front, Jitendra Singh said that schemes like Ayushman Bharat have enabled lakhs of poor families to access healthcare services without financial hardship.

The Minister further pointed to the increasing recognition of Indian innovation globally. “India’s leap in the Global Innovation Index and its emergence as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem were presented as indicators of how the government’s policies have nurtured entrepreneurship. Notably, he said that nearly 56% of patents filed in India now come from resident Indian innovators—a significant shift from previous trends when innovation was largely foreign-driven,” he said.

Jitendra Singh said Jammu and Kashmir, too, has witnessed these changes first-hand. “From the development of traditional crafts like Kishtwar’s wool products to the inclusion of local artisans under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, the government has ensured that remote and previously neglected areas are now active participants in national progress. He said examples from across India—from Lucknow’s chikankari to Kishtwar’s handloom products—are now part of a globally recognised narrative of Indian craftsmanship,” he said.