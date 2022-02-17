Refresher course on rituals for priests

PTI

Jammu, February 16

A refresher course on religious practices and rituals is being held for priests at the renowned Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in view of sharpening their skills, officials said on Wednesday.

Besides carrying out the rituals, the priests at the cave shrine are entrusted with imparting religious instructions and information to the pilgrims. “With a view to sharpen the skills and to build up updated capacities in conducting religious rituals and practices and other ceremonies of pujaris of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), a 10-day well-designed refresher course for pujaris commenced today at Bhawan (in Trikuta Hills), which will conclude on February 25,” a senior official said.

The training is being imparted by 10 experts from renowned institutions of Kashi, Varanasi, in collaboration with Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan, Basohli and Kathua, the official said. —