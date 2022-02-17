Refresher course on rituals for priests

Jammu, February 16
A refresher course on religious practices and rituals is being held for priests at the renowned Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in view of sharpening their skills, officials said on Wednesday.
Besides carrying out the rituals, the priests at the cave shrine are entrusted with imparting religious instructions and information to the pilgrims. “With a view to sharpen the skills and to build up updated capacities in conducting religious rituals and practices and other ceremonies of pujaris of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), a 10-day well-designed refresher course for pujaris commenced today at Bhawan (in Trikuta Hills), which will conclude on February 25,” a senior official said.
The training is being imparted by 10 experts from renowned institutions of Kashi, Varanasi, in collaboration with Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan, Basohli and Kathua, the official said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar
The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured,...
US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine
During the recently concluded Quad ministerial in Melbourne ...
Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal
The Punjab CM had courted controversy by his remark at a rec...
AAP will end 'inspector raj' in Punjab if voted to power, vows Arvind Kejriwal
Promises to build a grand temple dedicated to Guru Ravidas i...
I'm actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
Promises 1 lakh jobs in 1st year, scholarship for general ca...