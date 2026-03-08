DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Regime change must be people’s choice, not due to external intervention: Omar

Regime change must be people’s choice, not due to external intervention: Omar

Said it is for the people of Iran to decide about their regime, not for somebody sitting in Washington DC or Tel Aviv

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the Lineman Diwas event held on Saturday. PTI
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday welcomed the elections in Nepal, saying the formation of governments must be the choice of the people of the country and not the result of external intervention or aerial bombardment.

Advertisement

Abdullah said he had suggested reviewing the FIRs and releasing those detained during protests in the Kashmir valley over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Advertisement

“As I said earlier, the only people who get to choose their regime are the people who live in that country. Therefore, it is for the people of Iran to decide about their regime, not for somebody sitting in Washington DC or Tel Aviv or New Delhi or Beijing or anywhere else.

Advertisement

“It is for the people of Iran to decide what sort of government they want and how they want to bring about that change. I think the prime minister of the United Kingdom was absolutely correct. You cannot affect regime change by aerial bombardment,” the chief minister told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

He said that in the attempt to bring about a change of government, the life of a religious leader had been sacrificed. He said that Iran’s regime is headed by the president, who is still alive, and therefore the regime has not changed.

Advertisement

“Instead, a religious leader, whose leadership was acknowledged not only by the Shia community but by Muslims across the world, had been killed. This was not regime change but a gross misuse of force and a violation of international law,” Abdullah said.

Drawing a parallel with other countries, Abdullah referred to Nepal and Bangladesh, saying governments are chosen by the people themselves.

“That is a good thing. As I said about Nepal - who decided the government of Nepal? The people of Nepal did. Just like earlier, who decided the government of Bangladesh? The people of Bangladesh did.

“Now, the people of Nepal have chosen a young prime minister. Earlier, he was perhaps the mayor of Kathmandu. Now the responsibility of the entire country has been placed on his shoulders. It is good. We can only hope that his country maintains good relations with neighbouring countries - that would be the right thing,” Abdullah said.

On PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s demand for immediate release of protesters arrested in the Valley, the chief minister referred to his recent meeting with civil society in Srinagar and said two points clearly emerged during the discussions.

“First, in the cases where FIRs have been registered, the government - meaning the law and order machinery - should adopt a softer approach. Second, those who have been arrested should be released. Civil society has put forward these suggestions, and we have conveyed them further. Now a request will be made to them to take some initiative in this matter with the improved situation,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts