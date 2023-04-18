Registration begins for Amarnath Yatra

PTI

Jammu, April 17

The registration for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage began on Monday with scores of people lining up at designated bank branches across the country to secure a permit.

The 62-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in South Kashmir is scheduled to start on July 1 and continue till August 31. The journey can be undertaken through two routes — the traditional 48-km route through Pahalgam in Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

“Today, registration has begun at bank branches across the country. The exercise is being conducted at 316 branches of Punjab National Bank,” PNB Chief Manager Rohit Raina said.

Raina, who has been designated as the yatra registration officer for the bank, said this time it was Aadhaar authentication-based form generation for yatris as compared to last year’s manual procedure.

The schedule of the pilgrimage was decided at the 44th meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhavan.