Registration for Amarnath Yatra begins next month

Jammu: The registration process for the Amarnath pilgrimage will start from April with a limit of 20,000 registrations per day. In a meeting, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer reviewed the arrangements in presence of senior officials. OC
Panel allows schools to hike transportation fees by 12%
Jammu: A committee for fixation and regulation of school fees in J&K has allowed private institutions to hike transportation fees by 12%, officials said. It was allowed after the committee received complaints that private schools had hiked transportation fees significantly following their reopening. PTI
J&K adds 21 more Covid cases, Ladakh sees nine
Srinagar: J&K on Friday recorded 21 fresh Covid cases that took its tally to 4,53,403, officials said. The UT has 281 active cases. Ladakh registered nine fresh cases. Its caseload has reached 28,153. Ladakh has 75 active cases, including two in Kargil.
4 terrorists killed, 1 held in separate encounters in J-K
The encounters take place in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara ...
7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi
13 fire tenders rushed to the site
Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Speculative, may create panic: Govt
Bhagwant Mann to stake claim to form govt in Punjab
Oath on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr
US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands
An immigrant to the US from Kashmir, Duggal, 50, has been ra...