Regular induction of J&K officers into IAS to be ensured: Minister

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 25

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today said that an exercise has been undertaken to ensure regular induction of Jammu Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers into Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

“Cadre review has been pending for several years because the earlier governments were never keen about it. However, now the exercise has been undertaken to ensure regular induction of JKAS officers into IAS,” Dr Jitendra Singh said in Delhi while addressing the valedictory function of the 3rd Capacity Building Programme for senior officers of JKAS.

Dr Singh said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Ministry of Personnel had sought to introduce a new outlook in governance and asked the JKAS officers to adopt the same.

All reforms are not only governance reforms but they are also huge social reforms which will give the coming generations a level-playing field. The intent of the government became clear when soon after coming to power in May 2014, one of the first major decisions was to introduce self-attestation and do away with the practice of getting documents attested by gazetted officer, the minister stated.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, J&K was still much deficient in the number of IAS officers, compared to its approved total strength. “This situation needs to be retrieved so that the civil servants remain motivated,” he added.