Relief Commissioner reviews development works at migrant camps in Jammu

During the inspection, officials briefed him on infrastructure projects being executed across the camps. The PWD (R&B), Nagrota, informed that major repair and renovation works had commenced last month in migrant camps, including renovation of more than 200 building blocks, around 5,000 flats and community halls.

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The government has recently accorded administrative approval for these works at a cost of Rs 82.45 crore, marking one of the largest renovation initiatives undertaken in migrant camps. Officials said the project addresses a long-pending demand of migrant residents.

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PWD has also prepared a comprehensive proposal for improving internal roads and lanes, developing parks and upgrading migrant schools, health dispensaries and the Sub-District Hospital at Jagti.

Reviewing civic amenities, Karwani was informed that water supply infrastructure damaged in last year's floods had been fully restored and all borewells and hand pumps made functional. He directed Jal Shakti Department officials to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply and conduct regular water quality checks.

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Officials said the department has proposed a major water supply augmentation project for Jagti Township with an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.

The Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED) informed the Commissioner that sewage treatment plants worth about Rs 11.5 crore have been finalised for migrant camps at Nagrota, Muthi-Buta Nagar and Purkhoo on the pattern of the facility functioning at Jagti Township. Work on these projects is expected to begin shortly.

In addition, the existing sewage treatment plant at Jagti is proposed to be upgraded at a cost of around Rs 4.5 crore.

Karwani was also informed that tendering formalities for the construction of multi-purpose community halls in all migrant camps, involving an investment of about Rs 20 crore, have been completed. The proposed facilities will provide space for self-help groups, particularly women SHGs, libraries for students and activities aimed at preserving culture and heritage.

The Commissioner stressed the need to ensure that every eligible migrant beneficiary is covered under government welfare schemes and reiterated the administration's commitment to the welfare of displaced families.

He also urged migrants to use the daily public hearing mechanism for redressal of grievances, noting that zonal offices in Jammu, Udhampur and Srinagar remain connected with the Relief Organisation headquarters through video conferencing to facilitate public outreach.