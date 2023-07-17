Relief for people as leopard captured in Doda district

ANI

Jammu: A leopard was captured in Doda district on Sunday, a wildlife official said. A trap was laid in remote Nalwah Ghat about a month ago after local residents reported frequent movement of the leopard from a nearby forest into the village and attacks on their animals. PTI

Kashmir ADGP reviews security measures

Jammu: ADGP (Kashmir zone) Vijay Kumar, along with senior police and paramilitary officials, conducted a comprehensive security review at various points, including the Navyug tunnel on the national highway in Kashmir. He asked the officers to be extra vigilant.

