Relief hiked for martyrs’ kin

Jammu, March 13
The J&K administration has increased the ex gratia relief from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh for the kin of the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) who die in the line of duty.
“The Administrative Council which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved enhancement of ex gratia relief to next of kin of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) personnel who attain martyrdom in the line of duty,” said an official spokesperson.
According to the decision, CAPF personnel from J&K, who attain martyrdom within or outside the territorial jurisdiction of the Union Territory, will receive ex gratia relief equivalent to that provided to the martyrs of defence personnel.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uproar in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's London remark
BJP demands apology | Opposition seeks JPC on Adani | Both H...
India remains world's top arms importer: Report
Sweden-based think tank SIPRI says India accounts for 11% of...