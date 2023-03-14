Relief hiked for martyrs’ kin

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 13

The J&K administration has increased the ex gratia relief from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh for the kin of the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) who die in the line of duty.

“The Administrative Council which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved enhancement of ex gratia relief to next of kin of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) personnel who attain martyrdom in the line of duty,” said an official spokesperson.

According to the decision, CAPF personnel from J&K, who attain martyrdom within or outside the territorial jurisdiction of the Union Territory, will receive ex gratia relief equivalent to that provided to the martyrs of defence personnel.