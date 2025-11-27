Religious bias in education violates Constitution, says CM

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed strong concerns over the demand for religion-based admissions at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME).

“In one of the medical colleges, it is being said that Muslims and non-Hindus should not study there. If we sideline merit and begin making decisions on the basis of religion, then where will the Constitution stand?” he asked.

Omar was speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of Jamia Zia-ul-Uloom, an educational institute in the border district of Poonch. He said Constitution Day should not be reduced to a symbolic ritual but should serve as a reminder of the values that must guide the nation daily.

Drawing attention to the national anthem and patriotic songs presented by students at the event, Omar said, “I wish those who spread venom against such religious institutions had a chance to sit here and watch this programme.”

He added that people who propagate misinformation about religious schools should visit them and see firsthand the kind of education being imparted.

Omar said the significance of Constitution Day lies in keeping its ideals alive throughout the year. The Preamble, he noted, grants equal status to all religions, guarantees democratic rights to every citizen and ensures legal protection for all.

He expressed concern that the country was witnessing a growing trend of viewing educational institutions through a communal lens.

Referring to the Jamia’s programme, he said the institute was under no obligation to read out the Preamble of the Constitution. “I wish those who spread hatred would come here and spend a day. Maybe then they would realise that by spreading lies and poisoning minds against us, they are not being loyal to the country,” he said.

Omar said those who lecture others on constitutional values should observe the institute’s contribution to harmony and peace. He praised the students, faculty and administration, particularly Jamia founder Maulana Ghulam Qadir, for consistently promoting brotherhood and assisting the government during sensitive situations. “Whenever the situation became delicate or there was a natural calamity, Qadir Sahib and this institute were among the first to stand up and support the government,” he added. (With agency inputs)