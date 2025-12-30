DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Religious body renovates 10 schools

Religious body renovates 10 schools

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:51 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
One of the government schools renovated by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. Tribune photo
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has completed the renovation of 10 government schools out of the 15 taken up under its flagship Social Support Initiative.

The renovated institutions include Government High School Sirla Bhaga; Government Middle Schools at Chack Bhagtha, Panthal, Parthal, Manoon and Kun Kanyala; Government Primary Schools at Hansali, Kalara Chanjute, Upper Sirla, Geeta Nagar, Purana Daroor and Chumbra in Reasi district; and Government Primary School Dhanno in Udhampur district.

These schools were identified following a detailed assessment of damage caused by adverse weather conditions earlier this year. “Priority was accorded to institutions where essential infrastructure such as classrooms, boundary walls and sanitation facilities had been severely affected,” an official spokesperson said.

He said the renovation work included construction of new classrooms, repair of damaged roofs with waterproofing, plastering and painting, structural strengthening, repair and replacement of doors and windows, along with electrification and flooring wherever required. Special emphasis was laid on upgrading sanitation facilities to ensure a safe and hygienic environment for students and staff.

“Earlier, six government schools had been successfully renovated and handed over to the district administration, Reasi. With the completion of renovation works on another four schools, the total number of renovated schools has now reached ten. The remaining five schools are expected to be handed over before the start of the next academic session,” the spokesperson said.

Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, Sachin Kumar Vaishya said the initiative would directly benefit a large number of students and staff by providing an improved learning environment. He added that the effort reflects the Shrine Board’s sustained commitment to social responsibility beyond its spiritual mandate.

