Religious tourism got big boost under Modi: Minister

PTI

Jammu, July 16

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said religious tourism had received a big boost in the country under the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that from the very first day since he was sworn in as the PM in 2014, Modi put forward a vision to connect places of religious interest across the country with a safe, efficient and comfortable network.

“It has been possible under Prime Minister Modi that religious tourism sites have been taken care of and developed for the first time for the ease of religious pilgrimage and revival of religious tourism,” the Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office said.

The Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme aims at integrating pilgrimage destinations in a prioritised, planned and sustainable manner to provide a complete religious tourism experience and it is because of this scheme that religious tourism has been revived in the country, Singh, who represents the Udhampur constituency of J&K in the Lok Sabha, said. Chairing a review meeting with Udhampur district administration’s officials at Mantalai where an international yoga centre is under construction, Singh said his constituency was the best example of the revival of religious tourism in the country.

