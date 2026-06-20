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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Remain alert to meet Amarnath Yatra challenges, Kashmir IG tells his force

Remain alert to meet Amarnath Yatra challenges, Kashmir IG tells his force

Briefs zonal officers and sector officers to review coordination and operational preparedness along the yatra routes

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Adil Akhzer
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:59 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Devotees during the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Anantnag dist. FILE
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Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, Kashmir police chief VK Birdi on Friday directed the force to remain alert to meet all security and logistical challenges, and maintain a high level of operational readiness.

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In preparation for the 57-day yatra, which is scheduled to begin July 3, Birdi, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, briefed zonal officers and sector officers to review coordination, and operational preparedness along the yatra routes, a police spokesman said.

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He said the briefing was attended by DIG, central Kashmir range, Srinagar; DIG south Kashmir range, Anantnag; DIG Armed Kashmir; SSP, PCR Kashmir; SO to IGP Kashmir, all zonal officers and sector officers deputed for yatra, and other senior officers.

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During the briefing, the IGP emphasised the importance of maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, vigilance and public service to ensure the safe, smooth and successful conduct of the yatra.

Officers were directed to remain fully prepared to meet all security and logistical challenges and to ensure effective implementation of the established security grid, the spokesman said. Birdi instructed zonal officers to conduct regular briefings of sector officers and jawans under their command so that all personnel remain fully aware of their duties, responsibilities, and the prevailing security scenario.

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The IGP stressed the need for continuous supervision and effective communication at all levels of deployment.

Officers were further directed to maintain close coordination with sister agencies operating within their respective areas of responsibility to ensure seamless information sharing, joint response mechanisms, and synchronised operational efforts throughout the yatra period, the spokesman said.

Highlighting the importance of public service, IGP Kashmir called upon all officers and personnel to extend every possible assistance to the devotees, ensuring their safety, convenience, and well-being. Birdi reiterated that a people-friendly approach should be maintained while discharging duties.

The IGP Kashmir also underscored the importance of strict discipline, professionalism and adherence to established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and urged all ranks to remain alert, maintain a high level of operational readiness, and uphold the reputation of the force through exemplary conduct.

The meeting concluded with a detailed review of coordination mechanisms, and contingency measures to ensure a peaceful and incident-free yatra, the spokesman added.

The pilgrimage will commence from the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal -- on July 3 and will conclude on Raksha Bandhan on August 28.

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