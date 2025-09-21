DT
PT
Remains of shell exploded in Dal Lake during Op Sindoor found during cleaning drive

On May 10, a missile-like object landed deep inside Dal Lake after loud explosions rocked the city
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 10:07 AM Sep 21, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
The remains of a shell that exploded in the Dal Lake during Operation Sindoor in May were found during a cleaning drive in the water body, officials said.

During the cleaning drive on Saturday, officials from the Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) found the remains of the shell.

They said the remains were taken to the nearest police station where they have been kept for further examination and necessary action.

On the morning of May 10, a missile-like object landed deep inside Dal Lake -- a major tourist attraction in Srinagar -- after loud explosions rocked the city.

Smoke billowed from the surface of the lake when the object landed, officials had said. The debris was fished out by the security forces.

On the same day, another suspected object was recovered from Lasjan on the outskirts of the city. Multiple blasts were heard in Srinagar on May 10.

Operation Sindoor was India's military response to Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives.

