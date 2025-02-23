Removal of anti-alcohol hoardings by police sparks controversy in Valley

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have drawn criticism from many in the Valley for removing signboards from the Lal Chowk city centre that urged visiting tourists to refrain from consuming liquor and drugs.

Traders had put up the hoardings on Friday in front of the iconic Clock Tower and other locations, welcoming tourists with open arms while urging them not to consume liquor and drugs.

The signboard read: “Welcome dear tourists. The Traders Association, Central Lal Chowk invites you to experience the beauty of our heaven on earth! For a memorable and enjoyable trip, we kindly request: Love and cherish your family.” “Avoid liquor, drugs, spitting on roads, and smoking. Respect our culture and traditions. Stay blessed and enjoy your time in our enchanting city.”

On Saturday, videos and pictures circulated on social media showing police officials removing the signboard. Until late Saturday evening, the J&K Police had not provided a statement explaining the removal.

Hurriyat Conference chairman and Jamia Masjid chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq described the action as “strange and unfortunate,” raising concerns about the authorities’ motive. Mirwaiz said people had the right to advocate for ethical and responsible behavior in society—both among locals and visitors. He urged authorities to support civic initiatives that uphold community values and well-being rather than suppress them.

Meanwhile, the Awami Ittehad Party chief spokesman Inam Ul Nabi said, “It is shocking that while the Union Health Ministry mandates cigarette manufacturers to print health warnings on cigarette packets, a simple and positive message urging tourists to respect the sentiments and values of the local community is deemed problematic.”

Srinagar MP and National Conference leader Ruhullah Mehdi said, “Even appealing to tourists to respect local sensitivities is now illegal in Kashmir.”

He further questioned on X, “Will the J&K Police clarify which law was violated by the signboard? Or is the only law in place the one that silences Kashmiris?”

Mehdi said, “The colonial L-G administration, in cahoots with the security forces, has turned Kashmir into an Orwellian nightmare— where people cannot protest, safeguard their identity, or even speak for their culture.”