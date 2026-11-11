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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Reports of bike used in Kulgam attack 'false', say J&K Police

Reports of bike used in Kulgam attack 'false', say J&K Police

Terrorists opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force checkpost in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday

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Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 08:02 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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A security official stands guard during an inspection after two terrorists on a motorcycle opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force checkpost, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday. PTI
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Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday termed reports as 'false' that a bike was used during the militant attack in South Kashmir’s Kulgam in which three CRPF men were injured.

A police statement said the news circulating on social media regarding the alleged use of an Avengers motorcycle bearing registration number JK18A-5431 by terrorists, has been verified and found to be false.

Also read: Kulgam terror attack: LeT terrorist Mohammed Lateef Bhat under scanner after 3 CRPF personnel injured

Terrorists fire at CRPF checkpost in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, 3 personnel injured

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The motorcycle was owned by owned by Yasir Yousuf, a resident of Qaimoh, Kulgam.

“Upon verification, it has come to fore that the said motorcycle was being used by his brother, Shaukat Yousuf, S/o Muhammad Yousuf, R/o Qaimoh, Kulgam, who was working in a nursery on their own land, near the incident area,” the police said.

“Therefore, the viral news claiming that the said motorcycle was being used by terrorists is false and contrary to the facts established during verification.”

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Terrorists opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force checkpost in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, injuring three CRPF personnel, one of them critically, officials said.

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