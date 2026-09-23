Reserved category employees seek early notification of transfer policy

The association said the prolonged delay in finalising the policy has caused growing concern among employees and their families.

Advertisement

Reacting to the government's recent reply in the Legislative Assembly to a question raised by Kathua MLA Bharat Bhushan, AJBRCEAK chairman Vipen Kumar said the response merely reiterated the government's earlier position and failed to indicate any concrete progress or timeline for notification of the policy.

Advertisement

"If the latest reply is compared with the government's earlier position, there appears to be no visible movement towards a final, time-bound decision. Simply stating that the matter is under examination cannot be the end of the process. Employees need clarity and a concrete decision," Kumar said.

He questioned why the process had remained pending despite the issue being under consideration for several years and repeatedly being raised before the government and the administration.

Advertisement

The association has long been demanding a structured and comprehensive mechanism to address the concerns of Jammu-based reserved-category employees posted in the Kashmir Valley. The matter has also been taken up with senior government authorities on multiple occasions.

"If both the government and opposition leaders acknowledge the genuineness of the issue, there should be no justification for an indefinite delay. There must be a time-bound mechanism for completing the committee's work and taking a final decision," Kumar said.