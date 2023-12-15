Reserved staff from Jammu seek transfer to safer places

Jammu, December 14
Reserved category employees from Jammu, who are working in different departments in Kashmir, on Thursday urged the Chief Secretary to notify a transfer policy for them.
The reserved category employees, who are mostly Hindus, have been demanding transfer to safer areas in Jammu division. The demand grew strong after attacks on minority employees last year.
All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees Association Kashmir (AJBRCEAK), led by its chairman Vipen Kumar, held an introductory meeting with Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo in his office chamber in Jammu.
The association highlighted the issues concerning the employees working in Kashmir and urged the Chief Secretary to issue a notification for comprehensive transfer policy, for which a committee was also constituted last year.
The association also briefed Dulloo about other concerns including security and safety of employees.
