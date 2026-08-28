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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Reshuffle in Police Dept

Reshuffle in Police Dept

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:07 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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The Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reshuffled multiple senior police officers, including the Additional Director General of CID, J&K, Nitish Kumar.

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MK Sinha, who is currently serving as the ADG headquarters, has been transferred and posted as ADG, CID, J&K, in place of Nitish Kumar. The latter has been posted as ADG, Armed Police, J&K.

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Tejinder Singh, IG, CID, J&K, has been transferred and posted as IG, Jammu Zone, in place of Bhim Sen Tuti, who has been transferred and posted as IG, HQ, J&K.

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Uttam Chand, IGP (Police Operations & Services), police headquarters, has been transferred and posted as IGP Railways, J&K, in place of Vivek Gupta. Chand will also continue to hold his earlier charge.

Sujit Kumar, IG Security, J&K, has been transferred and posted as IG, Kashmir Zone, against an available vacancy. Vivek Gupta, IGP Railways, J&K, has been transferred and posted as IGP, Security, J&K, in place of Sujit Kumar.

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Shakti Kumar Pathak has been designated Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Sahil Sarangal, SSP, Handwara, has been transferred and posted as SSP, Pulwama, against an available vacancy. Sunny Gupta, Additional SP, Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as SSP, Kishtwar, in place of Naresh Singh.

Naresh Singh, SSP, Kishtwar, has been transferred and posted as SSP, Rajouri, against an available vacancy.

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