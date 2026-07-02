Residential property of former KCCI president attached in Srinagar

Authorities on Wednesday attached residential property belonging to former president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Mubeen Ahmad Shah, located in the Dalgate area of Srinagar.

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A team from Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) executed the attachment order following a directive from a designated National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, which declared Shah a proclaimed offender in December last year.

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Shah was originally detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in August 2019 during the security crackdown preceding the abrogation of Article 370.

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Following his subsequent release on court orders, he relocated to Malaysia, and the current property seizure is linked to an ongoing investigation into funding and subversive activities