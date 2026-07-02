DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Residential property of former KCCI president attached in Srinagar

Residential property of former KCCI president attached in Srinagar

Mubeen Ahmad Shah was declared a proclaimed offender in December last year

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:12 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File
Advertisement

Authorities on Wednesday attached residential property belonging to former president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Mubeen Ahmad Shah, located in the Dalgate area of Srinagar.

Advertisement

A team from Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) executed the attachment order following a directive from a designated National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, which declared Shah a proclaimed offender in December last year.

Advertisement

Shah was originally detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in August 2019 during the security crackdown preceding the abrogation of Article 370.

Advertisement

Following his subsequent release on court orders, he relocated to Malaysia, and the current property seizure is linked to an ongoing investigation into funding and subversive activities

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts