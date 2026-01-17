DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Resolution seeks review of NMC decision on Mata Vaishno Devi College in Jammu

Resolution seeks review of NMC decision on Mata Vaishno Devi College in Jammu

NMC revoked Letter of Permission to the college, citing non-compliance with minimum standards and extensive deficiencies in faculty strength, clinical material and infra

PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 05:01 PM Jan 17, 2026 IST
Ruling National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq has submitted a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, calling upon the Centre to review the decision to revoke the permission for MBBS course to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) revoked Letter of Permission to the college, citing non-compliance with minimum standards and extensive deficiencies in faculty strength, clinical material and infrastructure.

According to sources, Sadiq’s Private Member’s resolution urged the House to call upon the Union Government and NMC to immediately review and reconsider the withdrawal of Letter of Permission.

NMC’s decision came amid protests by right-wing outfits against large number of non-Hindu candidates getting admitted to the MBBS course, and the controversy is likely to dominate the initial proceedings of the Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, which is scheduled to meet next month.

The resolution has sought a fair and transparent reassessment from the governing body and all necessary steps to restore the MBBS course at SMVD Institute of Medical Excellence in the larger public interest.

It has pointed out that SMVDIME was set up to cater to the healthcare and medical education requirements of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and was developed with substantial public funding and infrastructure support.

The resolution underscores that any regulatory shortcomings should have been addressed through corrective measures and reasonable opportunity for compliance.

