DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Respect Farooq Saab, but his remarks about Kashmir was wrong: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Respect Farooq Saab, but his remarks about Kashmir was wrong: Ghulam Nabi Azad

article_Author
ANI
Srinagar, Updated At : 08:00 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Advertisement

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday expressed disagreement with National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah's reported remarks that Pakistan had kept the Kashmir issue alive and that there was no hope from Delhi, asserting that successive Indian governments had contributed to Jammu and Kashmir's development while Pakistan was responsible for decades of terrorism in the region.

“I respect Farooq Sahab, but this statement is absolutely wrong,” Azad told reporters, adding that Pakistan had been responsible for violence and instability in Jammu and Kashmir since 1947.

Advertisement

Azad alleged that Pakistan had repeatedly attempted to spread terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and capture parts of the region. Referring to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), he claimed that people there wanted freedom from Pakistan and wished to be part of India.

Advertisement

“What's the situation in PoK today? How many people have been killed there? They want freedom, they want to come back, they want to live with India,” he said.

Rejecting the suggestion that Pakistan had helped keep Jammu and Kashmir safe, Azad blamed it for the deaths of young people, the suffering of women who lost their husbands, and the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits and Muslim families due to militancy.

Advertisement

“Jammu and Kashmir was devastated, ruined, thousands... If young men were killed, it's because of Pakistan. If thousands of girls and women were widowed, it's because of Pakistan,” he said.

Azad also defended the role of successive governments at the Centre in the development of Jammu and Kashmir, citing infrastructure projects such as roads, tunnels, four-lane highways and railway connectivity to Kashmir.

He referred to the tenures of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, as well as the present government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying successive administrations had prioritised the region's development.

“Whatever development has taken place in Jammu and Kashmir is only because of the Government of India,” Azad said.

He further argued that political differences with a ruling party should not be equated with hostility towards the country or its people.

“We've had a political fight with the BJP and the government for many years, and it continues. I am not in the BJP; I am neutral. But it's a political fight,” he said.

Azad added that disagreements between political parties were a normal feature of democracy and maintained that he did not agree with the suggestion that the Centre or Delhi intended to destroy Jammu and Kashmir.

“I completely disagree with the idea that India or Delhi will finish us off,” he said.

Responding to questions about the political debate surrounding Abdullah's remarks, Azad declined to enter into an argument between the BJP and the National Conference, saying the parties could continue their political disagreements.

“I don't want to get into that right now; I have my own views. Let BJP and NC fight it out among themselves,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts