Jammu: Retd doctor wants government to preserve rare manuscript

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 9

Passing through generations, a rare Sanskrit manuscript written on tree leaves is in the possession of a retired doctor in Jammu city. He is now trying to donate it to some government agency for its preservation.

Dr SP Padha (81), retired Head of the Department of Ophthalmology at Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, found the manuscript (Bhagavad Gita) written on palm leaves in a wooden bucket in 1956 while cleaning his house. “I was cleaning my house in 1956 when I stumbled upon several pieces on which something was written in Sanskrit. I went to my father who was a Sanskrit professor. He told me that it was a copy of Bhagavad Gita,” said Padha.

Said to be 1,000 years old Dr SP Padha (81) says he found the manuscript written on palm leaves in a wooden bucket in 1956 while cleaning his house. Palm leaves and ‘Bhoj patras’ were used around 1,000 years ago, he says.

The octogenarian lives in the posh Trikuta Nagar locality of Jammu. He wants a government library or archives to preserve the manuscript. “I clean it regularly and keep it in a dry place wrapped in a piece of cloth. At this age, I may not able to keep it properly so I wish to donate it to a government library or a department that can preserve it for future generations as it is something rare,” said the retired doctor.

Talking about the age of the manuscript, Padha said, “Manuscripts used to be written on palm leaves and ‘Bhoj patras’ around 1,000 years ago. We were a family of priests. I do not know if it was written by one of my forefathers or they got it from somewhere.”

Unfortunately, a page of the manuscript was missing when Padha found it. He later tried to recreate it by writing the ‘shlokas’ of the missing page on a palm leaf. “I couldn’t replicate it as it is a masterpiece,” he added.

#jammu