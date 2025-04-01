DT
PT
Retired Brigadier pays tribute to 1971 Indo-Pak war comrade

Retired Brigadier pays tribute to 1971 Indo-Pak war comrade

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Apr 01, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Brigadier Sukhbir Singh Malik (retd) pays homage to Second Lieutenant Ashok Prahladrao in Jammu
Brigadier Sukhbir Singh Malik (Retd), now in his seventies, paid homage to his fallen comrade, Second Lieutenant Ashok Prahladrao Mutgikar, who was martyred in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The tribute took place at Lt Ashok’s memorial at Gajansoo village of Marh tehsil in Jammu district.

Brigadier Malik travelled from Haryana with his wife, Madhu Malik, and other family members for the visit. After laying a wreath and observing two minutes of silence, he expressed deep nostalgia, recalling his time with Lt Ashok in the 7 Grenadiers unit.

“Lt. Ashok was just 22 years old and had been commissioned only three months before the war in September 1971,” he recounted. “At the time, I was a Captain with three years of service. When war broke out on December 3, 1971, we received orders to advance into Pakistan on December 6.”

Describing the battlefield, Brigadier Malik recalled how their unit moved forward in Infantry Combat Vehicles (BMPs) towards Chhanni Bajuan in Pakistan when they came under heavy enemy fire. “Lt. Ashok was hit by a bullet but showed no fear. Despite his injury, he remained calm, smiling and continued firing at enemy aircraft with his machine gun. His determination and bravery were extraordinary,” he said. “He fell at the altar of duty as a proud example of devotion to the nation.”

Brigadier Malik later visited the site where Lt Ashok was cremated. He also took his family to Talli Wali Mata, a site a few hundred meters from the border, which was part of the route Lt Ashok had taken on that fateful day in December 1971.

“My visit to Gajansoo Memorial has been like a pilgrimage,” he said, reflecting on the sacrifice of his fallen comrade.

