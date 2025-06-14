DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Revenue official held in bribery case in Poonch

Revenue official held in bribery case in Poonch

PTI
Poonch, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jun 14, 2025 IST
Representational Photo.
The Anti Corruption Bureau has arrested a revenue official for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Poonch district, officials said. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Jameel, who was posted as a patwari of Dhara Girdwari in the district, they said.

The complainant alleged that he needed a revenue record of his land situated in Dhara village. However, Patwari Jameel was demanding a bribe for providing the attested copies of the same, they said. A trap was laid and the revenue official was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant, the officials said, adding that Jameel was arrested on the spot. Further investigation is underway.

