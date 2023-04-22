Revision of electoral rolls reviewed

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 21

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, chaired a meeting with District Electoral Officers to review the progress on the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls.

The date for filing claims and objections regarding the SSR of photo electoral rolls has been extended to May 6.

Kumar reviewed the progress achieved in the districts and inquired about the number of applications received as well as the number of claims and objections. He instructed District Electoral Officers to conduct revisions according to guidelines and schedule, and to expedite the process for achieving targets. He also asked them to ensure timely disposal of claims and objections.

Kumar directed District Electoral Officers to complete the revision of the special summary, including the addition of new voters and deletion of duplicate voters, within the extended date. He instructed them to pass instructions to all officers and officials associated with the SSR to complete the exercise on time with 100 per cent enrolment of eligible voters.