Rights granted to J&K by Nehru, Indira being violated: Mehbooba

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said Jammu and Kashmir had acceded to India in 1947 “with open hearts”, but the rights granted to the region by leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi were now being “violated”.

Mufti made the remarks at an event in Srinagar as Jammu and Kashmir observed Accession Day, marking the signing of the Instrument of Accession by erstwhile Maharaja Hari Singh on October 26, 1947.

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She said the people of Jammu and Kashmir had placed their trust in India’s leadership on the basis of certain conditions intended to protect the region’s identity and distinct cultural character.

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“Those conditions were not that we wanted to rebel against the country. Those conditions were about how to keep our identity alive despite being a Muslim-majority state… Buddhist, Dogra, Pahari, Kashmiri, Pandit… So, an Instrument of Accession was signed… such conditions were set, which were called 370, 35A,” she said.

Recalling Nehru’s vision of making the region a “show window” for the world, Mufti said the people of Jammu and Kashmir had joined hands with India in good faith.

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“I request all the people of the country to remember that we joined hands with an India that is the India of Gandhi, the India of Nehru, the India of Ambedkar — an India that gave us all these rights, which are being violated right now. I request them to remember this. This is not a piece of paper,” Mufti said.

The former Chief Minister also described Jammu and Kashmir as one of the most militarised regions in the world. She alleged that former militants who had since settled into family life and become grandfathers were still being summoned to police stations.

“Jammu and Kashmir, after 80 years, is still in trouble,” she said, adding that even after nearly eight decades since the accession to India, the people of the region remained in much the same position as they had been in 1947.

Mufti said the restrictions and arrests imposed in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019 had become normalised.

“On October 10, 7,000 people were detained. We have been going through this since 2019. This has become normal for us,” she said, referring to detentions in Delhi during the CJP protest.

She said developments in Jammu and Kashmir should serve as a warning to the rest of the country.

“I don’t know whether this is a matter of shame for the BJP, but I think it should serve as a warning to the people of the country about what is happening in Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

Mufti also urged the government to initiate a dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, saying the region could not be held together by force.

“If you want to keep Jammu and Kashmir together, don’t drag it. Don’t drag it with your arms. Instead, hold its hand and teach it to walk with you,” she said.

Signing of instrument ‘historic’: BJP

The BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit celebrated Accession Day on Monday, describing the signing of the Instrument of Accession by erstwhile Maharaja Hari Singh on October 26, 1947, as “historic”. In a statement, the BJP expressed its “profound gratitude to (erstwhile) Maharaja Hari Singh for taking the historic decision to accede Jammu & Kashmir to the Dominion of India at a critical juncture in the history of the subcontinent”.