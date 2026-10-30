Rlys offers 50% freight discount to boost Kashmir apple trade

The Northern Railway has proposed a 50 per cent rebate on return freight charges for transporting apples and other horticultural produce from Kashmir, in a move aimed at making rail transport more economical for fruit traders and encouraging a shift from road to rail.

A joint meeting was held in Srinagar on Thursday to connect apple growers and fruit traders with safe and cost-effective rail transport. The meeting took place in the office of the Director, Horticulture Planning and Marketing.

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The meeting was attended by the Area Manager of the Jammu Division and other railway officials. Representing the Horticulture Department were several Marketing Officers and Assistant Grading Officers from across the Kashmir region, including officials from Parimpora, Bandipora and Anantnag. Cargo aggregators also participated.

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The primary objective of the meeting was to facilitate the transportation of Kashmiri apples and other horticultural products by rail through improved coordination between the Horticulture Department and Northern Railway.

During the meeting, a new arrangement aimed at benefiting traders was discussed in detail. Railway officials clarified that if an aggregator, trader or logistics service provider makes an advance booking of parcel coaches for both directions, only 1.5 times the normal freight rate would be charged for the entire round trip.

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“That means full freight charges for one direction and a 50 per cent discount on the return journey,” an official said.

The official added that, for the convenience of traders, the entire booking and payment process would be completed at the originating station itself, reducing paperwork and saving time.

Under this initiative, special emphasis has been placed on concessional freight rates to encourage traders to use the rail network instead of road transport.

Railway officials said greater use of rail transport could help reduce congestion on highways, lower transportation costs and provide a more predictable supply chain for perishable horticultural produce. Participants discussed the need to create awareness among growers and traders about the advantages of rail freight, including bulk transportation and reduced transit-related risks. Officials from the Horticulture Department assured traders that efforts would be made to strengthen coordination with railway authorities and address operational issues. The meeting also explored ways to improve aggregation of fruit consignments so that smaller growers could benefit from the scheme.