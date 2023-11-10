'Road to UT's progress passes through villages'

Jammu, November 9
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Back to Village-PhaseV event at Satwari in Jammu on Thursday. Addressing a public gathering, the LG shared the efforts of the UT administration to establish participatory and people centric governance and creating an enabling environment for inclusive development.
“The road to J&K’s progress and prosperity has to pass through its villages and far flung areas. It is our determination and commitment to ensure better infrastructure, amenities, public services, skills and opportunities for youth and women, and enhanced productivity of Agriculture & allied sector,” the L-G said.
“Back to Village’ initiative is shaped to address saturation of developmental and welfare schemes and to ensure village communities receive benefits of Central and UT Schemes,” the LG said.
