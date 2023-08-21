Robust mechanism in place to eliminate terrorists: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 20

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said a 360-degree mechanism was in place to eliminate terrorists in the Jammu division.

“All efforts are being made by the security grid to eliminate the terrorists’ support system,” he said.

Talking about the recent terror attacks and encounters in Jammu division, specially Rajouri and Poonch, the L-G said those helping terrorists would not be spared. “We are following the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the J&K administration is determined and committed to take stringent action against those associated with the terror ecosystem or facilitating terrorist, secessionist activities,” he said.

He was talking to mediapersons on the sidelights of the launching of Green J&K Drive at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu.

Sinha also defended the dismissal of government employees who supported terrorism and said the administration would not hesitate in taking appropriate legal action against such persons. Referring to Article 311 of the Constitution which deals with dismissal, removal or reduction in rank of civil employees, he said the Article was included “to take stern action against those who are a threat to the nation”.

Meanwhile, he said that four crore saplings had been planted in the past three years. According to him, the government plans to plant 1.75 crore more plants by the end of this year. “Green J&K Drive has become a major contributor to increasing the green cover of the UT, strengthening our ecology and building a healthier society,” the L-G said.

“J&K has diverse forest areas with 55% forest and green cover. It is in the interest of environment and our future generations to synergise development with the natural resources,” he added.

Staff being sacked selectively: PDP

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleges the administration has been selectively terminating Kashmiri employees from service by labelling them as terror sympathisers

A day ago, Jammu and Kashmir bank sacked its chief manager Sajad Ahmad Bazaz for ‘being a threat to security.

