Rockfall halts traffic on Ramban NH

Jammu, January 16
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH) remained shut for hours due to heavy shooting stones in Ramban district on Monday. The traffic police swung into action to clear the road at Panthyal where parts of the steel tunnel (built to protect vehicles from shooting stones) fell on the road, closing the vital link to Kashmir, at around 9 am.
Several vehicles were left stranded on the highway. The 270-km road link is often closed due to landslides and shooting stones, especially in Ramban area.
The traffic was restored at 4 pm after the road clearance party was done with the job. The traffic police issued a statement, advising the travellers to be cautious.
Mohita Sharma, SSP, Traffic (National Highway), said the continuous shooting stones damaged the steel tunnel at Panthyal to a large extent due to which traffic was not allowed till the repair work was completed.
Ramban district witnesses frequent closure of the highway as it is being turned into four-lane road. The loosened soil is not able to hold the stones on adjoining hills and mountains due to which regular incident of shooting stones are witnessed.
