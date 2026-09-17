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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Rohingya families dismantle shanties in Jammu after landowners ask them to vacate plots

Rohingya families dismantle shanties in Jammu after landowners ask them to vacate plots

About 7,000 Rohingya refugees registered with the United Nations are living in different parts of Jammu

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:08 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Rohingya families carry their belongings in the Narwal area of Jammu on Wednesday. PTI
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Several Rohingya refugee families have begun dismantling their shanties in Jammu’s Burma Colony after landowners asked them to vacate the plots on which they had been living.

The development comes about a month after a high-level panel constituted by the Union Government to study demographic changes in different parts of the country visited Jammu. During its visit, the panel also toured areas inhabited by Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants.

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Mohd Hanif, a Rohingya refugee residing in Burma Colony, said around 70 to 80 families live in the settlement and were recently directed by landowners to vacate the area within three days.

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“We were told by the plot owners to leave within three days. There may be some kind of pressure on them, but we were only asked to remove our shanties. We do not know where we will go,” Hanif said.

He said Wednesday marked the final day of the notice period. “There are many elderly people suffering from ailments. We had no option but to come to Jammu after leaving our country. Everyone knows the situation in Myanmar. Many of our people were killed and we were forced to flee. We cannot leave Jammu immediately because we have nowhere else to go,” he added.

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According to official estimates, around 7,000 Rohingya refugees registered with the United Nations are living in different parts of Jammu. However, authorities believe the number of undocumented Rohingyas could be significantly higher.

Another refugee, Mohammad Ilyas, said he has been living in Jammu with his family since 2010. “There was widespread violence in our country, after which we first moved to Bangladesh and later entered India. We crossed the borders into both countries and were not stopped at the time,” Ilyas said.

Meanwhile, at least 270 undocumented Rohingyas are currently lodged at a holding centre in Kathua district under the provisions of the Foreigners Act.

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