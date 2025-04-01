Role of peace-building initiatives in schools discussed at Leh meet

A district-level consultation on Peace Education, organised by Bal Raksha Bharat, brought together educators, students, and leaders at Leh to discuss the transformative role of peace-building initiatives in schools.

The event emphasised the importance of fostering peace education and student-led initiatives to create inclusive and harmonious learning environments.

Chairman of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Tashi Gyalson was the chief guest while deputy chairman Tsering Angchuk was the guest of honour. Also present were Director of School Education, Ladakh, Tsering Paldan; Director of Social Welfare, Ladakh, Tashi Dolma; State Head of Bal Raksha Bharat, Sharif Bhat; Chief Education Officer (CEO) Leh, Sonam Wangchuk; CEO Kargil, Sonam Dorjey among others.

Advertisement

Sharif Bhat introduced the organisation’s ongoing efforts in peace education. Tsering Paldan also addressed the gathering, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to integrating peace education into the school system.

The consultation also featured a panel discussion on the New Education Policy and National Education Framework. The discussion sparked conversations on practical strategies for integrating peace education into school curricula.

Advertisement

Tashi Gyalson emphasised the importance of peace education, stating that in today’s fast-paced world, students often face high levels of stress and must be equipped to understand and manage their emotions.