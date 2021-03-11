Rolling stones disrupt traffic on NH in Ramban

Jammu, May 4
Traffic remained disrupted on the Jammu-Srinagar highway for nearly two hours today when rolling stones damaged a steel tunnel bridge in Ramban.
Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam wrote on social media that traffic was halted from both sides on NH-44 after the tunnel suffered damages at Panthyal.
A steel tunnel is built on the highway so that vehicles are not damaged due to the shooting stones from the hill. The NHAI immediately started restoration work and traffic on the vital road was restored sometime later. The area is prone to shooting stones due to which traffic remain disrupted many times at the spot. Meanwhile, the traffic police stated that there would be no traffic movement on every Friday on the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road from either side in view of maintenance and repairing on Zoji La axis. The traffic authorities have also advised the security forces not to ply against the traffic plan in view of traffic congestion on the Jammu-Srinagar NH.
