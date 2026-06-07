Row erupts over Mehbooba’s visit to AIIMS site at Awantipora

Adil Akhzer

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Srinagar, June 6

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A visit by the People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti to the upcoming AIIMS site at Awantipora in J&K’s Pulwama district has triggered a row in the Valley.

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Earlier this week, former Chief Minister Mehbooba along with two legislators had visited AIIMS-Awantipora to “understand the progress being made on the project and engage with the concerned agencies on the ground”.

“She reiterated her commitment to supporting every effort aimed at the early completion of this important healthcare institution,” the party said.

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The party also said during her visit, she interacted with “officials and executing agencies to gain a firsthand understanding of the challenges affecting the project’s progress”.

The move, however, has triggered a row with the ruling National Conference question her capacity to visit and site.

National Conference social media incharge Ifrah Jan, said anyone can visit a government infrastructure site. “Only a person with an official mandate - Legislative or Executive - can summon the officials and review the project,” she said.

She asked in what capacity did “Mufti review the Central Government project?” NC leader and MLA Sajjad Shaheen termed it “Strange times indeed!”

“A leader who holds no constitutional or elected office today is visiting an under-construction AIIMS and acting as if she is reviewing a government project,” he said.

He added, “The people of J&K are no longer fooled by such political optics. Those who had years in power and failed to deliver cannot suddenly return for photo opportunities and claim ownership. Shameful!”

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference Chief and MLA Sajad Lone described “Irony died a thousand deaths today on Kashmiri politics”. “In a move packed with audacity former CM Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba chaired a review meeting at AIIMS,” he said on X.

He said “I can’t believe that the CM has not reacted to an event which erodes even further an already eroded power structure in J&K.” “This is a direct hit at the constitutional competencies of the elected government. And these constitutional competencies are the constitutional assets of the people of JandK,” said Lone.

PDP chief Mehbooba on Saturday said she spoke with Union Health Minister JP Nadda and “requested him to expedite the ongoing work at AIIMS Awantipora so that it doesn’t get delayed any further. He was kind enough to assure me about its completion well on time”.

“Undoubtedly the team assigned here is toiling day & night but given how healthcare is crumbling across J&K it’s imperative AIIMS Awantipora is operational soon. Will provide much needed relief & quality medical services,” she said.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti, said on Saturday, “AIIMS-Awantipora is still incomplete a decade after Mufti Sahab laid its foundation in 2015! At least for whatever reason AIIMS-Awantipora is back in focus. This government’s priorities & sense of entitlement will cost people of J&K deeply.”