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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / RPF rescues minor girl found roaming alone at Jammu railway station      

RPF rescues minor girl found roaming alone at Jammu railway station      

Class 12 student from Bareilly had left home after being scolded by her father; handed over to CWC for counselling and family reunion

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 06:00 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued a minor girl found roaming alone at Jammu railway station and handed her over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for counselling and reunion with her family, officials said on Friday.

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The incident occurred on Thursday when RPF personnel, during routine patrolling on platform No. 2 of the Jammu railway station, noticed her alone, they said.

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A woman constable was called to the spot, who talked to the girl, the officials said.

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The girl was found to be a Class 12 student and a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. She told officials that she had left home without informing her family after being scolded by her father, they said.

The girl was subsequently brought to the RPF post at Jammu, where, after paperwork, she was handed over to the CWC for her safe reunion with her family, the officials said.

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The rescue was carried out under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’, a campaign aimed at ensuring safety and protection of children at railway stations

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