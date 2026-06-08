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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Rs 1.74L vehicle challans issued in one day at Rajouri, Ramban

Rs 1.74L vehicle challans issued in one day at Rajouri, Ramban

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:00 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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Personnel of the Motor Vehicle Department check vehicles in Ramban.
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The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) of Rajouri and Ramban district have issued challans worth over Rs 1.74 lakh in a single day.

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As part of its ongoing drive to enhance road safety and ensure compliance with traffic regulations, MVD Rajouri on Saturday carried out a comprehensive enforcement drive on the Rajouri–Poonch National Highway under the supervision of Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Ashiq Rafiq Malik.

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The enforcement team inspected 96 vehicles and detected several violations of the Motor Vehicles Act. A total of 16 challans were issued and three vehicles were detained for grave violations. The challans are expected to generate a penalty amount of Rs 74,100.

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The violations observed included driving without a valid licence, overloading, operation of vehicles without speed limiting devices (SLDs), unauthorised modifications, riding without helmets, non-compliance with prescribed uniform norms, rash and negligent driving and failure to comply with lawful directions of enforcement authorities.

ARTO Ashiq Rafiq Malik reiterated the department’s commitment to strict enforcement of traffic laws to safeguard the lives of road users. He said regular checking drives would continue across the district to discourage traffic violations, strengthen road safety measures and foster responsible driving practices.

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Meanwhile, MVD Ramban also launched a special enforcement drive at Karol, Maitra, Chandrog and Pernote area to ensure strict compliance with traffic regulations and enhance road safety.

The enforcement drive was carried out by the MVD team in collaboration with Ramban police. During the drive, more than 70 vehicles were thoroughly inspected for violations of the Motor Vehicles Act.

As many as 15 vehicles were e-challaned for different traffic violations with the expected penalty amounting to Rs 1,01,000.

Acting on the guidelines issued by Transport Commissioner, J&K, the enforcement team also seized two vehicles and recommended three driving licences for suspension in view of serious violations.

The major offences detected during the drive included overloading, driving without valid driving licences and expired insurance documents.

Further, the team sensitised drivers and transporters about the importance of adhering to traffic norms and maintaining valid vehicle documents. Issuing stern warning, the team said that repeated violations like overloading could invite strict action including seizure of vehicles, suspension or cancellation of driving licences, registration certificates and route permits.

ARTO Varun Bhasin highlighted the importance of the ongoing ‘Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan’, urging drivers to stay away from substance abuse and ensure responsible driving.

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