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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Rs 1-cr properties linked to drug peddlers seized in Srinagar

Rs 1-cr properties linked to drug peddlers seized in Srinagar

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:50 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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A property of a drug peddler attached in Srinagar on Thursday. PTI
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Properties worth over Rs 1 crore, belonging to alleged drug peddlers, were seized in Srinagar, the police said on Thursday.

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Srinagar police attached two immovable properties worth approximately Rs 1.05 crore linked to notorious drug peddlers, a police spokesman said. He said this action is part of the police’s ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking under the ‘Nasha Mukti Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan’.

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The first attached property comprises a residential house along with land, situated at Pamposh Colony, Palpora, Noorbagh, belonging to Aqib Mushtaq Kenu, having an approximate market value of Rs 50 lakh, the spokesman said.

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The property has been attached under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, in connection with an FIR registered at the Safakadal police station under Sections 8/21/29 of the NDPS Act, the spokesman said, adding that the accused is currently on bail.

The second attached property comprises a three-storeyed residential house along with two commercial shops and land, situated at Pathar Masjid, Zainakadal, Srinagar, belonging to Altaf Ahmad Najar alias TK Khan, he said.

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The property, with an approximate market value of Rs 55 lakh, has been attached under Section 68-F of Chapter VA of the NDPS Act, 1985, in connection with an FIR registered under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act at the Kral Khud police station, he said.

The accused is under preventive detention under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, 1988, he added.

Both properties were identified during investigation as having been acquired through proceeds generated from illicit narcotics trafficking, the spokesman said.

The attachment proceedings were carried out after obtaining due approval from the competent authority in New Delhi, in accordance with the provisions of Chapter VA of the NDPS Act, ensuring strict adherence to all legal and procedural safeguards, he said.

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