Rs 2,500-crore investments received by J&K, Lok Sabha told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 13

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai today informed the Lok Sabha that the J&K administration had reported that out of the total investment proposals to the tune of Rs 64,000 crore, over Rs 2,500 crore had already been received.

Rai, while replying to a written question, said Rs 840.55 crore investment had come in 2017-18, Rs 590.97 crore in 2018-19, Rs 296.64 crore in 2019-20, Rs 412.74 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 376.76 crore in 2021-22.

The minister further said the J&K administration had reported about the receipt of proposals for investments worth approximately Rs 64,000 crore so far. Rai also informed the Lok Sabha that 2,639 government jobs had been provided to Kashmiri migrants under the Prime Minister’s Development Package, 2015, for J&K.

He also said that the government had approved construction of 6,000 transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrant employees engaged or to be engaged in different departments of the government of J&K in the Valley.

