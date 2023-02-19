Rs 30 crore sensor-based smart agriculture project gets approval

Jammu, February 18

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved a Rs 30.40 crore project “Sensor-based smart agriculture" envisaging integration of agriculture with technology driven by Artificial Insemination and IoT for automation of practices, enhanced resource use efficiency and profitability.

According to an official statement, the project, which is aimed at establishing a sensor-based smart agriculture ecosystem would prove to be helpful for the agri-economy of the region. The integration of agriculture with technology driven by AI and IoT will make agriculture alluring, professional and competitive.

"The project will enable the use of Hi-tech poly houses for the cultivation of cash crops around the year with the application of IoT and automation for monitoring the microclimatic parameters of plants. The greenhouse technology will result in increased yields and make possible off-season availability of vegetables as early production or late availability as compared to open field conditions," the statement said. — IANS