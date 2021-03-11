Rs 366 crore released J&K government for three banks

Jammu, May 31
The J&K government has released Rs 366 crore for the financial overhauling of three district central co-operative banks in the Union Territory.
Secretary, J&K Cooperative Department, Yasha Mudgal said the amount was released under ‘Recapitalisation Package’ recently. The three banks for which the financial package has been released include co-operative banks in Jammu, Anantnag and Baramulla.
The package that was sanctioned way back in 2018 could not be released for some reasons. Mudgal said the amount had been released to the three banks for attaining the required Capital to Risk Asset Ratio (CRAR).
